Lover of all things food, Chef Shelby is a true southern girl at heart. For the past 12 years, her story speaks of faith, favor, and persistence. It’s her passion for life and food that drives her soul. Chef Henderson brings a unique approach to her food, foods infused with flavors and influences from other regions. Being raised in a southern home with a rich West African heritage, she challenges herself to provide a new perspective and much appreciation to your typical, traditional cuisines.

Chef Shelby Henderson | Photo Credit: Via Shelby Henderson’s Site

Chef Henderson was named “Best Private Chef & Caterer of North Texas” by LUXLife Magazine in May 2022. She was the winner of Small Business 100 in 2018, and has been featured in Voyage magazine and Shoutout DFW (in 2019, 2020 and 2022 respectively).