Our 4th Annual Catalyst Christmas will be held Saturday, December 16th. This year, staff and volunteers at nine YMCA branches will assemble and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items, toiletries, and household essentials to roughly 350 families, all within 24 hours. These deliveries support seniors with mobility challenges, those with transportation issues, and communities who typically can’t make it out to branch-based food and essential distribution facilities. To learn how you can donate or volunteer to be a part of this event, visit YMCADallas.org/CatalystInitiative. Foundation, the Y’s College Scholarship is a part of our effort to help youth succeed, well into adulthood. The postmark deadline for applications is Monday, February 5, 2024. Visit YMCADallas.org/CollegeScholarship for more information.

Virtual Y will connects you to a healthier life, wherever you are. Filled with a full schedule of live stream classes, recipes, blogs, on-demand workouts, and more, get much of what you love of the Y on the go. Visit: YMCADallas.org/Virtual to learn more